Search crews continue to look for missing Yellowstone Park concession worker

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KIFI) - Search and Rescue crews continue to look for a 22-year-old reported missing in the backcountry of Yellowstone National Park.

Austin King was last heard from on September 17 when he called friends and family from the summit of Eagle Peak in the park's southeast corner.

King is a concession employee working in the park. He was reported missing when he failed to arrive for his boat pickup near Yellowstone Lake’s Southeast Arm on Friday afternoon, Sept. 20, after his planned 7-day backcountry trip to summit Eagle Peak.

A park release said crews have been searching for King since Saturday, September 21, using two helicopters, a search dog team, and an uncrewed aircraft.

While on the summit, King described fog, rain, sleet, hail and windy conditions.

Crews said they will continue searching for the next several days as conditions improve due to favorable weather.

King is identified as being six feet tall, around 160 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and wearing glasses. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at 307.344.2643.