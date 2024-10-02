Search for missing Yellowstone concession worker changed to recovery mission

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — The search for a 22-year-old concession employee in Yellowstone National Park is being changed from a rescue to a recovery mission.

Austin King was last heard from on September 17, when he called friends and family from the summit of Eagle Peak in the park's southeast corner. King was on a 7-day solo backcountry trip to Eagle Mountain's summit. He didn't show up for his scheduled boat pickup location on September 20 at Yellowstone Lake's Southeast Arm. Eagle Peak is the highest point in Yellowstone, at 11,370 feet.

More than 100 personnel have searched the area by air and ground and have not found any clues as to King's whereabouts.

Officials say a limited search will continue as conditions warrant.

“Despite significant search efforts over the past week and a half, we have not been able to locate Austin,” said Yellowstone Park's Superintendent Cam Sholly. “Although we will continue to hope for the best, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Austin’s family, friends and colleagues. I also want to thank the teams from Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, and Park and Teton counties, Wyoming, who have all worked tirelessly to find Austin in some of the most difficult and remote terrain in Yellowstone.”

King is an employee of Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which operates the hotels and stores in the park.

King is identified as being six feet tall, around 160 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and wearing glasses. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at 307.344.2643.