Winners Announced for the Nights of Lights Holiday Decorating Contest

The results are in, and the community has spoken! After weeks of dazzling displays and daily voting, the winners of the Nights of Lights Holiday Decorating Contest have been crowned. Congratulations to all participants for making this holiday season truly magical with your creativity and festive spirit!

Grand Prize Winner

The top honor and a $1,000 gift card go to Brad Winters for his spectacular Winters Wonderland of Lights! Brad’s breathtaking display featured a synchronized light show with music, glowing ornaments, and an unforgettable winter wonderland theme that captured the hearts of the community.

Second Place

Jay Stoddard takes second place with the enchanting Stoddard Family Christmas. Jay’s warm and festive display brought a classic holiday charm that resonated with voters and celebrated the magic of the season.

Third Place

In third place is Chris Boniface with the dazzling Silver Spur Light Show. Chris’s creative use of lights and impressive design made his display a standout and a favorite among viewers.

Honorable Mentions

Special recognition goes to these incredible displays:

The Rose Suchak Ladder Company

Lights on Lavender

Henry Christmas Lights

Your efforts lit up the season and brought joy to all who saw them. Thank you for sharing your holiday magic with the community!

We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Teton Toyota for sponsoring this amazing event and hosting the Nights of Lights In-Person Event. Their generosity made this celebration possible, providing free hot chocolate, cookies, Christmas light-viewing glasses, and a light-viewing map for families to enjoy.

Let’s keep the spirit alive and look forward to making next year’s event even brighter! For photos of the winning displays and highlights from the event, visit LocalNews8.com/play.

Happy Holidays from all of us at Local News 8!