WATCH LIVE: JD Vance and Tim Walz Vice Presidential Debate

today at 4:25 PM
Watch the Vice Presidential Debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz live, hosted by CBS News.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MT

