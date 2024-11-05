Polls open in Idaho and Wyoming

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Polls in Idaho are open until 8 p.m. In Wyoming, polls close at 7 p.m.

You can still register at the polls and vote.

You will need a valid photo ID, like a Driver's License, passport, or Federal ID. You will also need proof of residence, such as a utility bill, a copy of a mortgage, lease or rental agreement.

It is against the law in Idaho to wear in anything to a polling location that promotes a candidate, issue, or a party on the ballot.