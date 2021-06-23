US Border Patrol chief stepping down, source says

CNN - US Politics

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

US Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott is stepping down, according to a source familiar with the decision, marking the latest change in the border agency’s leadership structure.

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz is expected to step into the role on an acting basis.

Scott, who assumed the post as chief in February 2020, was expected to step down with the change in administrations. He began his career with US Border Patrol in 1992.

CNN previously reported that Benjamine “Carry” Huffman, who’s served at Customs and Border Protection over three decades, will take over the role of acting CBP deputy commissioner, following the retirement of Robert Perez at the end of June.

CNN has reached out to CPB for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.