FDA could lay out a national strategy for Covid-19 booster shots in early September

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Internal discussions at the US Food and Drug Administration have centered around an early September timeline for laying out a strategy on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, a Biden administration official told CNN.

The strategy would apply for all vaccinated people. A decision for those who are immunocompromised and face greater risk from the virus is expected sooner, the official said Thursday.

The US has not yet recommended booster shots for individuals who have been vaccinated for Covid-19. But Biden administration officials have repeatedly asserted that if a booster shot is recommended, the US will have the supply, personnel and capacity to roll it out efficiently.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the expected September timeline.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September, to enable at least 10% of each country’s population to be vaccinated.

