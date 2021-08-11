FDA expected to authorize COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for immunocompromised people within the next 48 hours

CNN - US Politics

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce within the next 48 hours that it is authorizing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people who are immunocompromised, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

This would be a third shot of the current two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. That announcement could slide, the source cautioned, but this is the current timing.

NBC News was first to report on the expected announcement. The FDA declined to comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.