Rep. Omar ‘very confident’ Pelosi will take action against Boebert this week after anti-Muslim remarks

Rep. Ilhan Omar said Sunday she is “very confident” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take “decisive action” against Rep. Lauren Boebert over the Colorado Republican’s anti-Muslim remarks.

“I’ve had a conversation with the Speaker and I’m very confident that she will take decisive action next week,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “As you know, when I first got to Congress, I was worried that, you know, I wasn’t going to be allowed to be sworn in because there was a ban on the hijab. She promised me that she’d take care of it. She fulfilled that promise. She made another promise to me that she will take care of this, and I believe her.”

She said Boebert should be punished for her racist anti-Muslim rhetoric directed at Omar.

“I think it’s important for us to say this kind of language, this kind of hate cannot be condoned by the House of Representatives, and we should punish and sanction Boebert by stripping her of her committees, by rebuking her language by doing everything that we can to send a clear and decisive message to the American public that if the Republicans are not going to be adults, and condemn this, that we are going to do that.”

CNN has reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment.

Omar also called Boebert’s comments “shocking and unacceptable.”

“It’s very unbecoming of a congresswoman to use that kind of derogatory dangerous inciting language against a colleague,” she said.

Omar slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not punishing Boebert, a member of his party.

“McCarthy is a liar and a coward. He doesn’t have the ability to condemn the kind of bigoted Islamophobia and anti-Muslim rhetoric that are being trafficked by a member,” she said. “This is who they are. And we have to be able to stand up to them and we have to be able to push them to reckon with the fact that their party right now is normalizing anti-Muslim bigotry.”

