Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital after week-long stay

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from a Washington, DC, hospital Friday morning a week after he was admitted for what a court spokesperson described as an infection.

Thomas, 73, entered Sibley Memorial Hospital last Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The court’s public information officer did not say anything about Thomas’ condition when he was released and declined to offer any more details on his stay in the hospital.

Chief Justice John Roberts said Wednesday that Thomas would read briefs and transcripts of oral arguments. All nine justices are fully vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19.

The court announced Thomas’ hospitalization on Sunday and declined repeated requests for updates on his health since then.

In its Sunday statement, the court said, “He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics.” At the time, the court said Thomas’ symptoms were “abating, he is resting comfortably and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two.”

