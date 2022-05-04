National Zoo says a wild fox killed 25 of its flamingos and a duck

By David Williams and Devan Cole, CNN

The Smithsonian National Zoo said Tuesday that 25 American flamingos and a Northern pintail duck were killed a day earlier by a wild fox that entered the animals’ outdoor habitat.

In addition to the killed birds, three flamingos were injured in the attack and are being treated by veterinarians at the facility, the zoo said in a statement. Staff at the zoo discovered the massacre early Monday morning and saw the fox before it escaped the habitat, according to the statement, which said live traps have now been set around the area to catch predators.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals,” said Brandie Smith, the zoo’s director, in the statement. “The barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats.”

The flock, which originally had 74 flamingos, has now been moved to an indoor barn and the ducks are in a covered, secure outdoor space, the zoo said. The statement noted that “the International Union for Conservation of (Nature’s) Red List of Threatened Species lists both the American flamingo and Northern pintail duck as species of least concern.”

The zoo’s flamingo flock primarily lives in a 9,750-square-foot yard with a heated pool and barn. Zoo staff inspect the integrity of the enclosure multiple times a day and saw “no areas of concern” in the flamingo habitat on Sunday afternoon.

The zoo’s bird house, which includes the flamingo habitat, is currently closed to the public as it undergoes renovations, and the zoo said in its statement that “this is the first predator mesh breach” of the exhibit since it was installed at the zoo in the 1970s. Already, staff have reinforced the metal mesh around the exhibit, the zoo said. The incident is now under investigation.

Monday’s attack represents the latest fox incident to rattle Washington in recent weeks. Last month, US Capitol Police said animal control captured a fox after six people, including Democratic Rep. Ami Bera of California, were bitten or nipped outside the iconic building.

