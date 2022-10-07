Michael Avenatti appeals conviction and sentence for stealing nearly $300,000 from Stormy Daniels

By Kara Scannell

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is appealing his sentence and conviction for stealing nearly $300,000 from his former client Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty in February on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for forging Daniels’ signature and redirecting portions of her book advance to cover his personal and business expenses.

In the middle of the trial, Avenatti had fired his court-appointed attorneys and opted to represent himself, including cross-examining Daniels when she testified for the prosecution.

Avenatti, who is currently serving his sentence at FCI Terminal Island in California, this summer pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of embezzling millions of dollars from four other clients. He is awaiting sentencing in that case. Avenatti was previously convicted of attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

In total Avenatti, is serving five years in prison with some of the sentence from the Daniels conviction running concurrently with the 30-month sentence he received in the Nike case.

