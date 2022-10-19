Wisconsin group asks Supreme Court to block Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

By Katie Lobosco, CNN

A Wisconsin taxpayers group has asked the Supreme Court to step in on an emergency basis and temporarily block the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program from taking effect. The application for student loan forgiveness officially opened Monday.

Student loan cancellation could begin as soon as Sunday, October 23, if the court does not intervene, according to the filing from the Brown County Taxpayers Association.

The request was filed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the lower court that ruled on the case. She is likely to refer the matter to the full court.

The Biden administration is facing several legal challenges over the program, but this is the first to reach the Supreme Court.

The taxpayer group’s lawsuit has not gained traction at the lower court level. A trial-level federal judge dismissed the case within two days of it being filed.

In a one-sentence order, the US 7th Circuit Court of Appeals also refused the plaintiff’s emergency request for a pause.

Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, first announced in August, aims to deliver debt relief worth up to $20,000 to millions of borrowers before federal student loan payments resume in January after a nearly three-year, pandemic-related pause.

