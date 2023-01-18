Florida congressman injured in ‘accident on his property’

By Rashard Rose, CNN

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube suffered “several injuries” in “an accident on his property” Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from his office.

“Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family,” the statement posted to his verified social media accounts said.

Details on the nature of the incident and the congressman’s injuries were not provided. CNN has reached out to his office for additional information.

Steube — who lives in Sarasota, according to his congressional biography — was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2018. He represents Florida’s 17th Congressional District.

