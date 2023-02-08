Skip to Content
Natalie Quillian to serve as Biden’s deputy chief of staff

Natalie Quillian is appointed to serve as deputy White House chief of staff
By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Newly minted White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has tapped Natalie Quillian, his former deputy on the Covid response team, to serve as deputy White House chief of staff, White House officials told CNN.

Quillian was widely expected to join Zients once again at the White House and now becomes one of three deputy chiefs of staff, alongside Jen O’Malley-Dillon and Bruce Reed.

Quillian is expected to focus on implementation of Biden’s major legislation, working closely with the infrastructure and climate implementation teams.

The Washington Post was first to report her appointment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

