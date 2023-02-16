Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee files bid for open Senate seat in California

By David Wright, CNN

Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee filed paperwork Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission to run for US Senate in California, setting up her entrance into a primary that’s shaping up to be competitive and crowded.

Lee hasn’t made an official announcement yet, and a spokeswoman told The Associated Press that Lee “is filing preparatory paperwork and her announcement will come before the end of the month.” Her filing comes one day after longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced that she would not be seeking reelection next year.

When she does formally join the race, Lee will face off with two other prominent Democratic contenders who announced Senate bids earlier this year, Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter. Under California’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, with the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advancing to the general election.

According to her most recent FEC filing, Lee had just $52,000 in cash on hand entering 2023, putting her at a disadvantage compared with her well-funded rivals. Schiff — who’s also been endorsed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — had more than $20 million stockpiled at the end of the year, while Porter had more than $7.4 million.

In January, Lee told colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus that she planned to run for Senate.

