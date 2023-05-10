Biden administration to roll out new tracking measures for migrant families

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

The Biden administration is rolling out a new program for migrant families released in the United States to track them as they go through a speedy deportation process, including a measure that would require they stay under home confinement, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.

The so-called Family Expedited Removal Management (FERM) will place certain heads of household for families on an alternative to detention, such as a GPS ankle monitor, and subject them to curfew in four cities, Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement.

The Los Angeles Times first reported on the program.

The families still have the opportunity to claim asylum under the program and if they qualify, go through the asylum process.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CORRECTION: The headline and story have been updated to reflect The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on the program’s roll out.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.