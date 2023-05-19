DC metro police officer accused of tipping off Proud Boys leader about his impending arrest

By Tierney Sneed

(CNN) — A Washington, DC, metro police officer was arrested Friday on federal charges of misleading investigators about his communications with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio – including when the officer allegedly tipped off Tarrio about his impending arrest.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond faces an indictment accusing him of one count of obstruction and three counts of false statements. Lamond allegedly was in regular contact with Tarrio, starting at least in July 2019.

Federal prosecutors also say Lamond shared with the Proud Boys leader sensitive law enforcement information regarding the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot investigation as well as about the probe into Tarrio’s burning of a Black Lives Matter flag during a Washington, DC, protest in December 2020.

Lamond’s attorney did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment about the federal indictment, which was handed up on Thursday.

Much of Lamond’s alleged communications with Tarrio were previously aired out in February testimony during the trial against Tarrio and other Proud Boys for roles in the January 6 attack. Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy earlier this month.

Lamond was placed on administrative leave by the MPD in February 2022, and on Friday, a spokesperson for the department confirmed he was placed on leave as the police department was cooperating with federal investigators on the probe.

The spokesperson, Paris Lewbel, said that the department will complete an internal investigation into the incident once the criminal proceedings surrounding Lamond have concluded.

“We understand this matter sparks a range of emotions, and believe the allegations of this members actions are not consistent of our values and our commitment to the community,” Lewbel said in the statement, adding that the department’s “intentions are to remain transparent while affording a fair process to the involved member.”

