Harris offers forceful defense of Biden and questions special counsel’s integrity

Washington (CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday offered a forceful defense of President Joe Biden’s mental acuity, lambasting special counsel Robert Hur’s report as “gratuitous” and “politically motivated.”

“What I saw in that report last night I believe is – as a former prosecutor – the comments that were made by that prosecutor gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate,” Harris said when asked by a reporter for her reaction during an event on community violence.

Harris recounted in detail the experience serving alongside Biden in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, noting that she was in “almost every meeting” with him and his national security team in the days that followed. Biden sat for interviews with Hur on October 8 and 9.

“The president was in front of and on top of it all, asking questions and requiring that America’s military and intelligence community and diplomatic community would figure out and know – how many people are dead, how many Americans, how many hostages, is the situation stable?” she said.

She continued, “He was in front of it all, coordinating and directing leaders who are in charge of America’s national security, not to mention our allies around the globe.”

Harris slammed Hur’s characterization of Biden’s mental fitness as she questioned the special counsel’s integrity.

“The way that the president’s demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts and clearly politically motivated, gratuitous. And so I will say that when it comes to the role and responsibility of a prosecutor in a situation like that, we should expect that there would be a higher level of integrity of what we saw,” she said.

