RNC recognizes Pete Hoekstra as Michigan GOP chair

(CNN) — The Republican National Committee, along with former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday moved to end the ongoing dispute over who is the leader of the Michigan Republican Party.

A panel within the Republican National Committee voted unanimously to recognize Pete Hoekstra, a former ambassador and congressman, as chair.

“The committee on contests ruled that it is their belief that Karamo was removed as chair and it was recommended to the RNC executive committee to ratify Hoekstra as chair,” the RNC said in a readout. “The Executive Committee took action today to unanimously ratify Hoekstra as an RNC member as chair.”

Shortly after, Trump, who had thrown his support behind Hoekstra last month, reiterated his stance.

“I look forward to working with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra as Chairman of the Republican Party of Michigan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He is a winner who was a GREAT Congressman from Michigan and, likewise, did a fantastic job as Ambassador to the Netherlands. Pete will make The Republican Party of Michigan GREAT AGAIN, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be its Chairman —HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Trump’s statement and the RNC ruling, together, were the strongest signs that the two most influential entities in Republican committee politics had thrown their full support behind Hoekstra and against Kristina Karamo, the embattled Michigan chairwoman who state Republicans voted to oust in January.

Karamo had defied that vote and argued that it was illegitimate. Her refusal to step down left the state party in gridlock throughout much of January and during the RNC winter meeting in Las Vegas. She and Hoekstra both attended, but neither were credentialed as full voting members at the event.

“Both the RNC and our Party’s presumptive nominee Donald Trump, have now both come forward and recognized me as the duly elected Chair of the Michigan Republican Party,” Hoekstra said in a statement. “It is time for the former Chair who was properly removed in accordance with the MIGOP bylaws to end her misinformation campaign and join the fight to re-elect Donald Trump rather than dividing this Party.”

Karamo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

