READ: Ruling ordering Trump and his companies to pay nearly $355M in New York civil fraud case

(CNN) — Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Donald Trump and his companies to pay nearly $355 million in a ruling in the New York civil fraud case.

The former president has also been barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in the state for three years.

Trump’s adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, were ordered to each pay $4 million for their personal profits from the fraud, and they are barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for two years.

Trump is expected to appeal the decision and seek a stay to halt its enforcement while his appeal is considered.

Read the ruling below.

