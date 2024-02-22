Judge rejects Trump’s request to delay finalizing the $355 million civil fraud order

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — The judge overseeing the $355 million civil fraud case has denied Donald Trump’s request to delay the judgment for a month.

Judge Arthur Engoron told lawyers for Trump and the New York attorney general of his intentions in an email sent Thursday.

Once the judgment is officially entered, it will start the 30-day clock for Trump to file an appeal. During that period, Trump will need to put up cash or post bond to cover the $355 million and roughly $100 million in interest he was ordered to pay the state.

The judgment was pending but not uploaded on the court website as of late Thursday.

In the email, Engoron rejected Trump’s request for an additional 30 days, writing, “You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay.”

The judge said he would sign off on the New York attorney general’s office proposed judgment, saying Trump’s attorney didn’t tell him what was incorrect in the state’s papers or how his proposal would be different.

“The proposed judgment accurately reflects the spirit and letter of the February 16 Decision and Order,” the judge wrote. The judge found Trump and his two adult sons liable for fraud.

In addition to the payment, the judge banned Trump from serving as an officer of a New York business for three years and instituted a two-year ban for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The brothers were ordered to each pay $4 million. The judge also ordered an independent monitor, who has been in place since 2022, to continue in that role for at least three years. The judge directed the monitor to recommend a person to serve as an independent compliance director for the Trump Organization.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.