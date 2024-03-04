Biden administration asks Supreme Court to freeze implementation of Texas immigration law

By John Fritze and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The Biden administration filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to freeze enforcement of Texas’ controversial immigration law that allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.

Without intervention by the Supreme Court, the law would go into effect on the morning of March 10, the Justice Department said, “profoundly altering the status quo that has existed between the United States and the States in the context of immigration for almost 150 years.”

Senate Bill 4, signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in December, immediately raised concerns among immigration advocates of increased racial profiling as well as detentions and attempted deportations by state authorities in Texas, where Latinos represent 40% of the population.

Last week, a federal judge in Austin, Texas, had blocked the state government from implementing the law.

“If allowed to proceed, SB 4 could open the door to each state passing its own version of immigration laws,” Judge David Alan Ezra wrote.

A federal appeals court over the weekend granted a temporary stay of the lower court’s decision and said the law would take effect later this week if the Supreme Court doesn’t act.

