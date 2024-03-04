DNC accuses pro-RFK Jr. super PAC of campaign finance violations

By Aaron Pellish, CNN

(CNN) — The Democratic National Committee has accused the super PAC backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign of committing additional campaign finance violations on Monday, a further escalation of Democrats’ efforts to diminish Kennedy’s independent White House bid.

The DNC filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that American Values 2024 failed to properly disclose $10 million in loans and $9.65 million in loan repayments from Gavin de Becker, a prominent Kennedy donor and private security executive.

The move comes after the DNC had filed a previous FEC complaint alleging illegal coordination between the super PAC and the Kennedy campaign over American Values 2024’s efforts to gather signatures to put Kennedy on the ballot in some states. The super PAC announced last week that it had gathered enough signatures to qualify Kennedy for appearance on the November ballot in Arizona and Georgia.

“This is yet another example of AV24 playing fast and loose with election law,” DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill said following the FEC complaint. “It’s clear that they, along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his campaign, don’t believe that the rules apply to them.”

CNN has reached out to American Values 2024, de Becker and the Kennedy campaign for comment.

The DNC has sought to highlight Kennedy’s ties to donors who have previously supported Republicans, focusing on GOP megadonor Timothy Mellon’s support for the candidate along with Mellon’s previous donations to former President Donald Trump. Democrats have paid for billboards outside multiple Kennedy campaign events in recent weeks boosting Mellon’s support for Kennedy.

De Becker has supported both Republican and Democratic candidates in past elections.

In addition to donating in support of Kennedy, de Becker’s company has provided security for Kennedy during his presidential run.

Kennedy initially launched a Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden last year, but after his efforts did little to sway the party’s primary voters, he ended those efforts and began his independent campaign for the presidency.

