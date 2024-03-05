Liberty University fined $14 million for campus safety violations

By Katie Lobosco, CNN

(CNN) — Liberty University, a Christian college located in Virginia, has agreed to pay a $14 million fine as a result of a Department of Education review into its handling of campus safety, including with respect to its published crime statistics and treatment of sexual assault survivors.

The Department of Education said it was the largest fine ever imposed for violating the Clery Act, which requires colleges to maintain and disclose campus crime statistics and security information.

Liberty University did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

The Department of Education said that the university’s administration promptly acknowledged the violations outlined in its report – such as failing to maintain an accurate, daily crime log and failing to issue timely warnings to the campus community about reportable crimes – and demonstrated a commitment to remedy them.

