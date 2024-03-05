More than 40 states have voted on a Super Tuesday since 1980

By Christopher Hickey, CNN

(CNN) — At one point or another, voters in 42 different states have cast ballots in a presidential primary or caucus on a Super Tuesday. Sixteen of those states are holding elections today — the most since 2008, when two dozen states held contests on that year’s Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday refers to the election day with the most states voting in a presidential primary season — and with the biggest prize on the presidential primary calendar. But the group of states voting on Super Tuesday fluctuates every election cycle.

While the majority of states have been included at least once, no state has voted on every single Super Tuesday. Massachusetts and Oklahoma have held contests on 10 of the 12 Super Tuesdays, including this year. Eight states have never participated in a Super Tuesday, including New Hampshire and South Carolina, whose primaries have historically been among the first on the presidential year calendar.

In the 1980s, Super Tuesday was favored by Southern states in an attempt to steer the Democratic presidential nominee toward the political center. On Super Tuesday 1988, 13 of the 20 participating states were in the South, compared with seven of this year’s 16 Super Tuesday states.

Here are all of the states that have cast their votes on a Super Tuesday.

