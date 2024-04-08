Skip to Content
Trump legal team appeals gag order and venue one week before hush money trial is set to begin

By
Published 10:40 AM

By Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — The legal team of former President Donald Trump has filed a notice of appeal in his Manhattan criminal case, court records show, one week before his trial is set to begin.

The paperwork itself is not immediately available, but a source tells CNN that the two requests relate to the gag order that has been imposed on the former president, as well as the venue for the trial.

The appeals court will hear arguments from Trump’s lawyers and Manhattan prosecutors later Monday afternoon, the court clerk’s office said. Trump is not expected to be present.

Trump’s lawyers have previously contested the gag order and requested to change the location from Manhattan, which generally has a very Democratic population.

Jury selection is set to begin on April 15.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

