Former Trump chief of staff pleads not guilty to election subversion charges in Arizona

Phoeniz (CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pleaded not guilty Friday to criminal charges in Arizona where he is accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results.

A grand jury in Arizona handed up an indictment in April against Meadows and 17 other associates of former President Donald Trump over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, including the fake electors from that state and several individuals connected to his campaign.

Meadows “worked with members of the Trump Campaign to coordinate and implement the false Republican electors’ votes in Arizona and six other states,” the indictment states, and “was involved in the many efforts to keep (Trump) in power despite his defeat at the polls.”

While Trump is not among those charged in Arizona, the details in the indictment suggest he is “Unindicted Coconspirator 1.”

Meadows is also facing charges in Georgia. He was indicted in August by Fulton County prosecutors and accused of violating Georgia’s RICO law, while also trying to solicit Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to violate his oath of office.

Meadows has pleaded not guilty in the Georgia case, which is now indefinitely postponed due to an appeals court order this week.

Former 2020 campaign official Mike Roman also pleaded not guilty on Friday.

