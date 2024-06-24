Supreme Court declines child porn appeal from former TV star Josh Duggar

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who asked the justices to toss out his child pornography conviction.

Duggar, whose family and devout Christian lifestyle were the subject of the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting,” was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to court records.

Duggar argued that a former employee, who had a prior sex-offense conviction, may have been responsible for the illicit material found on his computer when federal agents executed a search warrant at his business in 2019.

But the trial court declined to allow Duggar to introduce the prior conviction as evidence unless he could first establish that the employee had access to the computer.

The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that decision last year.

Duggar told the Supreme Court that the decision deprived him of his right to present a complete defense in violation of the 6th Amendment.

The Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal without comment. There were no noted dissents.

