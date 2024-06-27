Skip to Content
READ: Supreme Court ruling rejecting multibillion-dollar opioid settlement that shielded Sackler family

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a controversial settlement that would have sent billions of dollars to treatment programs and victims of the nation’s opioid epidemic but that also shielded the Sackler family from future lawsuits despite the fact that it made its fortune selling prescription opioids.

Read the full ruling below:

