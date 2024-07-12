Judge allows indicted Arizona fake electors to travel to Republican National Convention

By Zachary Cohen and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — An Arizona judge is allowing several people facing criminal charges for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results to travel to Milwaukee next week for the Republican National Convention.

The Arizona delegation to the convention includes three fake electors who have been charged in that state for their alleged roles in the 2020 plot. Now they will help officially anoint Donald Trump as the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee.

Earlier this month, the judge overseeing Arizona’s election subversion case approved a request from defendant Nancy Cottle to travel to the RNC. She has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with her role as a pro-Trump fake elector from Arizona four years ago.

“IT IS ORDERED granting Defendant Cottle (and any other named defendant in this matter who may need a similar order) permission to travel to Wisconsin to attend the Republican National Convention scheduled for the week of July 15, 2024,” the order from Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen states.

Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman, who was recently elected to serve as the Arizona GOP’s national committeeman, and state Sen. Anthony Kern also will be allowed to travel to Wisconsin for the convention.

Cottle, Hoffman and Kern have all pleaded not guilty. All three defendants were required to obtain the court’s permission to travel under their pre-trial release conditions.

Six other battleground states also are sending fake electors and others who worked to upend the 2020 election results to represent their state parties at the RNC in Milwaukee. It is unclear if those charged with election-related crimes in other states have received – or need – permission to travel to the convention.

