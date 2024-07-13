Trump injured in incident at rally

By Jeff Zeleny, Holmes Lybrand and Gregory Krieg, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage with blood on his ear and face after loud bangs during a Saturday evening rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump fell to the ground, seemingly injured, after the first pop of loud bangs. Screams could be heard coming from the onlookers as security personnel surrounded the former president and led him away from the lectern. Trump appeared to be yelling toward the crowd and could be seen pumping his fist as he was whisked away.

The Secret Service said in a statement that Trump is “safe” and that the incident is being investigated.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

President Joe Biden had not yet been briefed on the incident, he told reporters, as he was leaving church.

A senior Trump adviser in Milwaukee told CNN that the team is working to gather more information on the former president’s condition. The adviser was heartened by Trump’s gestures as he was led off the stage and from his SUV.

“We don’t know his condition,” the adviser said. “We pray he is OK.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

