Prosecutors ask judge for trial date for man charged with attempting to kill Justice Kavanaugh in 2022

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — After two years, prosecutors and defense attorneys have not been able to reach a plea deal in the case against the man charged with attempting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and have asked the judge to set a trial date.

Nicholas Roske, who allegedly flew to the Washington, DC, area and traveled to Kavanaugh’s home with a gun and burglary tools, has been behind bars since he was arrested in June 2022.

He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Prosecutors wrote in a filing Friday that “as of this date, the parties have not been able to agree upon the terms for a pretrial resolution of this case” and requested a scheduling conference with the judge to set a trial date.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Roske for comment.

According to authorities, US deputy marshals posted outside of Kavanaugh’s house saw Roske exit a taxi outside the justice’s home. Law enforcement officials said Roske was arrested near the justice’s home after calling 911 at the behest of his sister. During that 14-minute call, Roske told the operator he needed “psychiatric help” and that he had a gun and other weapons.

Roske confirmed to the 911 operator that he was planning to kill Kavanaugh and then kill himself because he “didn’t think I could get away with it.”

