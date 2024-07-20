Secret Service says it denied Trump additional resources even as his team complained

By Kristen Holmes and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s security detail had complained they were not being given enough resources and personnel by the Secret Service over the past two years, and the agency acknowledged Saturday it denied some requests.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service said in a statement Saturday that the agency has not provided certain resources in the past but has instead provided other security measures including from local partners.

The news comes amid widespread concerns about how a sniper was able to obtain rooftop access roughly 150 meters from Trump’s position at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last week.

The Washington Post and The New York Times reported earlier Saturday that the Secret Service denied previous request from Trump’s security team over the past two years.

Some close to the former president felt the decisions, which they believed were personal to Trump, came from the top ranks of the agency.

While Trump holds close relationships with members of his Secret Service detail, the relationship between those agents and the upper ranks of the agency has been tense for some time, according to multiple sources familiar with the dynamic.

In response to questions from CNN over whether the Secret Service had denied additional security requests, a spokesperson told CNN the agency makes “modifications” when certain resources are not provided to protectees.

“In some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protectee,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, wrote in a statement. “This may include utilizing state or local partners to provide specialized functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce public exposure of a protectee.”

Guglielmi said in a statement the day after the shooting that claims that Trump was denied additional security requests specifically for the rally in Pennsylvania were untrue.

“This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo,” Guglielmi wrote on X.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is facing a flurry of questions about how a gunman was able to get a clear line of sight to Trump at the rally site, and there have been calls for her resignation from members of Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Cheatle will likely face questions over these issues during her testimony this week before several committees in Congress over the security failures that led to the assassination attempt.

