As dozens of Hill Democrats back Harris, here’s why key Democratic leaders haven’t yet weighed in

By Dana Bash, Clare Foran and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill is currently not weighing in on whether Vice President Kamala Harris should be the party’s presidential nominee to avoid the appearance that they are forcing her candidacy onto the voters too quickly, according to two sources familiar with their thinking.

In the hours since President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection and endorsed Harris to succeed him, dozens of Democratic lawmakers have publicly stated their support for Harris to become the nominee.

But key party leaders have not yet done the same, and some Democratic lawmakers have called for an open process to determine the next Democratic presidential nominee. Democratic Party leaders now face a delicate balancing act as they hope to see their party unify behind a new nominee without alienating any factions after Biden’s historic decision upended the presidential race.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries both praised Biden in statements following the president’s announcement but did not explicitly mention Harris.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader, but he is a truly amazing human being,” Schumer said in a statement. “His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.”

Jeffries, in a statement, called Biden “one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history,” and said, “America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful.”

Former President Barack Obama similarly lauded Biden but did not mention Harris.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” Obama said in a statement.

Many prominent Democrats, however, have been quick to voice their support for Harris.

Washington state Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, who is president pro tempore of the Senate, said she respects Biden’s “willingness to pass the torch” and went on to endorse Harris for president.

“We must beat Donald Trump — and I know Kamala Harris can win. I am behind Vice President Harris one-hundred percent — she is exactly the woman we need to prosecute the case against Donald Trump, save American democracy, lead the fight to restore abortion rights, and build an economy that puts working people — not billionaires — first. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as our next President,” she said in a statement.

Rep. Ted Lieu, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, also endorsed Harris on Sunday.

“Four years ago, I was the first Member of Congress to endorse Kamala Harris for President,” he wrote in a statement. “So honored to endorse @KamalaHarris again for President.”

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina also endorsed Harris for president.

Referring to Biden, he said, “I echo the good judgement he demonstrated in selecting Vice President Harris to lead this nation alongside him, and I am proud to follow his lead in support of her candidacy to succeed him as the Democratic Party’s 2024 nominee for President.”

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal endorsed Harris. And in a statement by Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York and Steven Horsford of Nevada, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorsed Harris as the next Democratic nominee for president.

“She has been instrumental in delivering the accomplishments of the last 3.5 years and has led on lowering maternal mortality rates, protecting reproductive freedoms, and ensuring economic opportunities for all,” they wrote in a statement. “She will do an excellent job as President of the United States.”

At the same time, some congressional Democrats are calling for an open process to select a new nominee.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas, who was the first Democrat in Congress to call on Biden to step aside, said in a statement, “I continue to urge a fair, open, and democratic process to select the nominee best able to convince battleground voters to reject Trump’s dark, retribution-fueled plans.”

“While, with President Biden’s endorsement, Vice President Harris is clearly the leading candidate, we should be open to all talented individuals who wish to be considered.”

CNN’s Aileen Graef and Owen Dahlkamp contributed to this report.

