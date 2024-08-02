Kamala Harris has earned enough votes to win the Democratic presidential nomination, party chair announces

By Ethan Cohen and Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough votes from Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday,

Harris will become first Black woman and first Asian American to lead a major-party ticket.

The announcement came during a virtual event with supporters. Delegates began casting virtual ballots for the nomination Thursday, a process that will continue until Monday evening.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

