Biden expected to speak with Netanyahu Wednesday at a critical moment in Gaza talks

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday, according to an Israeli official and a second source familiar with the call.

The call, first reported by Axios, comes at a critical moment in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations which earlier this week in Israel US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called maybe the last opportunity.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu was reported to have said “there might not be” a hostage and ceasefire deal and insisted that IDF troops will remain in the Philadelphi corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border and not withdraw. That has been a significant sticking point in the ongoing negotiations.

Officials from the different parties have been meeting this week to keep ironing out the details of an agreement after the US, Egypt and Qatar put forward a proposal late last week to bridge the remaining gaps. CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to return to Cairo for further high-level talks this weekend.

