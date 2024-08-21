RFK Jr. to ‘address the nation’ as he weighs whether to drop out and endorse Trump



(CNN) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will make a speech in Phoenix on Friday, his campaign announced, as the independent presidential candidate considers whether to drop out of the race and endorse former President Donald Trump.

The campaign said Kennedy will “address the nation” Friday morning, without sharing details of what he will be speaking about. CNN has asked the campaign for additional information.

Kennedy’s speech will come days after his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said in a podcast interview on Tuesday that the campaign is considering whether to “join forces” with Trump to prevent the “risk” of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the election.

Trump is holding a rally of his own in Arizona Friday evening. The Republican nominee on Tuesday expressed openness to Kennedy playing a role in a future administration if he drops out and offers his endorsement.

“He’s a brilliant guy. He’s a very smart guy. I’ve known him for a very long time,” Trump told CNN’s Kristen Holmes. “I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it.”

The speech on Friday will be the Kennedy campaign’s first public event since early July. It comes as Kennedy has struggled to gain traction since Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket. A Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month found Harris at 47% support, Trump at 44% and Kennedy at 5%. The campaign is also quickly burning through funds as it seeks to gain ballot access across the country. Campaign finance reports from July show Kennedy’s campaign held just $3.9 million on hand while reporting nearly $3.5 million in outstanding debts.

Kennedy and Trump have grown warmer toward each other in recent months after initial attacks earlier in the campaign. A prominent vaccine skeptic, Kennedy has frequently criticized Trump for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his implementation of Operation Warp Speed, the program to accelerate the manufacturing of Covid vaccines. Trump previously labeled Kennedy a member of the “radical left” and attacked Kennedy for his environmental activism.

But in July, Trump and Kennedy spoke on the phone in the days after Trump was shot in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. A video of part of the phone call was published on social media by Kennedy’s son, in which Trump appeared to agree with Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism. The day after the call, Kennedy and Trump met in person in Milwaukee on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

In those conversations, the candidates first discussed the possibility of Kennedy dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump in exchange for a role in his administration. Following those conversations, Kennedy said he would not drop out of the race.

Earlier this month, Kennedy’s campaign approached Harris’ campaign about arranging a meeting to discuss endorsing her in exchange for a future role in her administration. That meeting never materialized.

The independent campaign has provoked concern from both Democrats and Republicans about Kennedy’s potential impact on the presidential race, where narrow margins in a handful of battleground states could determine the winner. While it’s unclear whether Kennedy has attracted more support from voters who backed President Joe Biden or Trump in 2020, the Kennedy campaign has said in recent days they believe they draw more support from voters who have previously backed Trump.

In Arizona, where Friday’s event will take place, Kennedy’s popularity could prove critical in a state that was decided by less than 11,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election. A New York Times/Siena College poll of registered voters in Arizona released earlier this month showed Kennedy earning 6% support, trailing behind Harris at 45% and Trump at 42%.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State’s office confirmed to CNN that Kennedy has qualified for the ballot in the state. Kennedy is on the ballot in 21 states, making him eligible to receive 257 electoral votes.

