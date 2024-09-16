Former Trump chief of staff loses bid to move Arizona election subversion case to federal court

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, failed to convince a judge that his criminal case related to the 2020 election in Arizona should be moved to federal court, which could have made it easier to have the charges dismissed.

Meadows similarly failed in his bid to move the criminal case against him in Georgia related to the 2020 election to federal court but has asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in.

Meadows and 17 other Trump associates, including the fake electors from that state and several individuals connected to his campaign, were indicted earlier this year over their efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss. Meadows has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

