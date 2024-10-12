READ: Letter from VP Harris’ physician

Skip to Content
By CNN staff

(CNN) — The White House on Saturday released a letter from Vice President Kamala Harris’ doctor, US Army physician Joshua R. Simmons, stating that Harris is in “excellent health” and that she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

The detailed letter marks an effort to draw a contrast between the 59-year-old Democratic nominee and her 78-year-old Republican rival, Donald Trump, who is vying to become the oldest person ever elected to the Oval Office and has released relatively little detailed information about his own medical history.

