Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly announces cancer diagnosis

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly has esophagus cancer, the longtime Virginia congressman announced in a statement Thursday.

“It was a surprise because, except for some intermittent abdominal aches and pains, I had no symptoms,” Connolly, 74, said. “I’m going to undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy right away. Cancer can be tough. But so am I. I will attack this the only way I know how – with Irish fight and humor.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

