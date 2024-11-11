Tim Pawlenty Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Tim Pawlenty, former Republican governor of Minnesota.

Personal

Birth date: November 27, 1960

Birth place: St. Paul, Minnesota

Birth name: Timothy James Pawlenty

Father: Gene Pawlenty, a truck driver

Mother: Virginia “Ginny” Pawlenty

Marriage: Mary (Anderson) Pawlenty (1987-present)

Children: Mara, 1996; Anna, 1993

Education: University of Minnesota, B.A., Political Science, 1983; University of Minnesota, J.D., 1986

Religion: Evangelical Christian

Other Facts

Opposes abortion and same-sex marriage.

His mother died of ovarian cancer when he was 16.

Worked at an Applebaum’s grocery store to put himself through college and law school.

Timeline

1989-2000 – Attorney at Rider, Bennett, Egan & Arundel law firm.

1990-1992 – Serves on Eagan City Council in Minnesota.

January 5, 1993-January 6, 2003 – Member of Minnesota House of Representatives, from District 38B, Eagan.

1999-2003 – Minnesota House Majority Leader.

2000-2002 – Vice president of WIZMO, an internet consulting company.

2001 – Plans to run for US Senate in 2002, but receives a call from Vice President Dick Cheney asking him to step aside for fellow Republican Norm Coleman.

January 6, 2003-January 3, 2011 – Serves two terms as Republican governor of Minnesota. Elected on November 5, 2002.

January 2007 – Senator John McCain’s (R-AZ) presidential exploratory committee announces Pawlenty will co-chair McCain’s presidential campaign if McCain runs.

September 4, 2008 – Speaks at the Republican National Convention.

June 2, 2009 – Announces he will not run for a third term as governor.

January 13, 2011 – Begins tour for his book, “Courage to Stand: An American Story,” traveling to key election states New Hampshire and Iowa.

March 21, 2011 – Announces the formation of a presidential exploratory committee, via a Facebook video.

April 12, 2011 – On CNN’s “Piers Morgan Tonight” Pawlenty says, “I’m running for president. I’m not putting my hat in the ring rhetorically or ultimately for vice president. I’m focused on running for president.” Pawlenty’s campaign says the comments were not an official announcement.

May 23, 2011 – Officially announces his candidacy for president, during a town hall-style meeting at the State of Iowa Historical Building in Des Moines.

August 14, 2011 – Drops out of the presidential race.

September 12, 2011 – Endorses Mitt Romney for president and joins Romney’s campaign as national co-chair.

September 20, 2012 – Pawlenty announces he is stepping down as national co-chairman of Romney’s presidential campaign to take a job as president and CEO of the Financial Services Roundtable, a Washington, DC-based lobbying group. His new role formally begins November 1.

April 5, 2018 – In a video announcement, Pawlenty officially declares himself a candidate for Minnesota governor.

February 6, 2018 – Announces his March resignation from the Financial Services Roundtable (which later merges to become the Bank Policy Institute).

August 14, 2018 – Loses in the Republican gubernatorial primary to Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson.

