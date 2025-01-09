Vance resigning Senate seat effective at midnight

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — JD Vance will resign his Senate seat effective Thursday at midnight, a Vance spokesperson told CNN, days ahead of assuming the vice presidency.

The first-term senator has to resign from his seat before he and President-elect Donald Trump are sworn into office on January 20. Now, it’s up to Ohio’s Republican governor to appoint Vance’s replacement.

“As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years,” Vance wrote in his official letter of resignation to Gov. Mike DeWine, effective January 10.

Vance addressed his Ohio constituency in a separate statement, saying: “When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I’ve made sure to live by that promise every single day.”

“The American people have granted President Trump an undeniable mandate to put America first, both at home and abroad,” he continued. “Over the next four years, I will do all that I can to help President Trump enact his agenda. Together, we will make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before.”

NBC first reported the timing of Vance’s Senate resignation.

DeWine’s pick to fill the seat would serve in the Senate until 2026 and need to run in a special election to fill out the final two years of Vance’s term. They would then have to run again in 2028 for a full six-year term.

CNN previously reported that Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is a leading contender to replace Vance in the Senate.

While the decision will be up to the governor, Vance has not publicly weighed in on who he’d like to replace. He did not respond when asked by CNN on Capitol Hill earlier this week if he would support Husted.

DeWine’s decision has the potential to scramble another election in the Buckeye State: the race to succeed the term-limited governor in 2026, which could draw a crowded field of GOP candidates.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.