US Postal Service head DeJoy resigns

(CNN) — Louis DeJoy resigned from his role as head of the US Postal Service on Monday, leaving the independent government agency at a time when it faces calls for privatization and scrutiny from the Trump administration.

In a statement released by USPS, DeJoy said while the 250-year old-service had made “beneficial change to what had been an adrift and moribund organization,” more work was necessary “to sustain our positive trajectory.”

“It has been one of the pleasures of my life and a crowning achievement of my career to have been associated with this cherished institution,” he added, noting that Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will take the reins until the USPS Board of Governors names a permanent successor.

DeJoy, who was appointed postmaster general as the agency struggled to survive financial woes from the Covid-19 pandemic, announced plans to step down in February. He was a businessman and GOP Trump donor before taking office.

While the USPS is currently four years into a reorganization initiative designed to cut costs and improve efficiency, President Donald Trump has said he wants to see more changes. He has floated plans to give Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick oversight of the agency, which is currently overseen by its board of governors, not a Cabinet secretary.

“Well, we want to have a post office that works well and doesn’t lose massive amounts of money, and we’re thinking about doing that, and it will be a form of a merger,” Trump said at Lutnick’s swearing-in ceremony on February 21, days after DeJoy said he would resign. “It’ll remain the Postal Service, and I think it’ll operate a lot better than it has been over the years.”

