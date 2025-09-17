FBI investigating vehicle ramming at its Pittsburgh office as ‘targeted attack’ against the bureau

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI has taken into custody a man they said rammed a gate with a vehicle at the Pittsburgh field office early Wednesday morning, an incident which they described as a “targeted attack” against the bureau.

At about 2:40 a.m., a man driving a white sedan rammed a vehicle entrance gate at the FBI Pittsburgh office before exiting his car, removing an American flag from the backseat and throwing it on the damaged gate.

The man, who the FBI identified as Donald Henson of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, then fled on foot and remained at large early Wednesday morning. The FBI later confirmed to CNN that a person is in custody.

“This incident is considered a targeted attack against the FBI,” the bureau said in a statement posted to social media. “No FBI personnel were injured.”

During a press conference Wednesday morning, FBI Pittsburgh Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said the agency was looking at the incident as an “an act of terror against the FBI.”

An FBI spokesperson later walked that statement back, telling CNN the bureau did not consider the incident to be an act of terrorism.

Giordano added at the press conference that they did not believe the suspect was armed.

The man had come to the field office a few weeks prior to make a “complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Giordano said, and they told the man that there was no federal crime that they could charge.

This story has been updated with additional information.

