Key moments from the second general election debate in the NYC mayoral race

(CNN) — The candidates for New York City mayor met Wednesday night for the second general election debate in a race that’s delivered high drama through its closing weeks.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani clashed with independent Andrew Cuomo from the first moments: Cuomo called Mamdani divisive and said he lacked experience or new ideas, while Mamdani said the former governor, down in the polls, was a “desperate man lashing out.”

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, meanwhile, reprised his wildcard role as he refuses to bow to a pressure campaign from some Republicans to leave the race. Despite not winning President Donald Trump’s endorsement – and being mocked at times by the Queens-born president – Sliwa said he would work with Trump to protect the city’s interests.

Here are key moments from the debate:

The three candidates talk about ICE and Trump

Immigration raids in New York City emerged as a flashpoint early in the debate, as all three candidates rejected the federal crackdown and argued over who was best able to deal with President Trump.

Cuomo said that “we don’t need ICE to do quality of life crimes,” after nine people in the country illegally were arrested during a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid on Chinatown’s Canal Street in Manhattan Tuesday. Mamdani argued the agency “cares little for the law and even less for the people that they’re supposed to serve.” And Sliwa agreed that “the feds should not have stepped into this situation.”

But the candidates diverged sharply on how they’d approach Trump. Cuomo said that “you’re going to have to confront” him while Sliwa suggested that “you can’t beat Trump, he holds most of the cards,” saying that “you have to try to negotiate.”

Mamdani, meanwhile, said that he was open to working with Trump on lowering the cost of living but pivoted to attacking Cuomo, saying that Trump “wants Andrew Cuomo to be the mayor, not because it will be good for New Yorkers, but because it will be good for him.”

Cuomo shot back that Trump would take advantage of Mamdani’s youth and inexperience to press his crackdown on the city.

“Donald Trump, I believe, wants Mamdani. That is his dream, because he will use him politically all across the country, and he will take over New York City. Make no mistake, it will be President Trump and Mayor Trump, and he will come in and take over the city,” Cuomo said.

Then he worked in a bit of Yiddish.

“He has no respect for him,” Cuomo said. “He thinks he’s a kid and he’s going to knock him on his tuchus.”

Cuomo tries to tie Mamdani to an old foil: Bill de Blasio

Cuomo started off attacking Mamdani by trying to connect him to former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who Mamdani has said he admires and with whom Cuomo battled when both men were in office.

In recent weeks, Cuomo has referred to Mamdani as “de Blasio lite” and “de Blasio 2.0.”

De Blasio, who has endorsed Mamdani, directed the City’s Rent Guidelines Board, which regulates rent-stabilized apartments, to freeze rents during the pandemic. Mamdani has modeled his proposal after that effort, but landlords have said the move unfairly targets them and would disincentivize maintenance and new construction.

“Zohran is a great actor; he missed his calling,” Cuomo said. “‘Freeze the rent’ sounds great, it’s not a new idea, Bill de Blasio did it. It turned out to be a debacle.”

During the debate, he said Mamdani’s plan to freeze increases in rent-controlled apartments was “a canard and just a great three-word slogan for TikTok.”

Mamdani sends a clear signal about policing

For months, Mamdani has said he would consider keeping New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch if elected but has stopped short of committing to asking her to stay on.

That changed Wednesday. Just before the debate began, two people familiar with the plan confirmed to CNN that Mamdani intends to ask Tisch to stay on the job if he is elected mayor.

Mamdani’s decision, first reported by The New York Times, signals his attempt to moderate as the general election nears and he continues to face criticism, especially on his previous critiques of the police.

“I can confirm that reporting,” Mamdani said on the debate stage.

Mamdani has walked back previous calls to defund the police and has apologized to officers for referring to them as “racist” and “wicked” in social media posts.

But it’s not clear if Tisch, who is highly regarded in the city’s political circles, would stay on even if asked.

Cuomo and Sliwa also said they would ask Tisch to stay on as commissioner.

