Two West Virginia National Guardsmen shot in DC

By Zachary Cohen, Kaanita Iyer, Holmes Lybrand, Gabe Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Two National Guardsmen from West Virginia have been shot in Washington, DC, and their conditions are unknown, according to West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey earlier said that the guardsmen were believed to be dead, but then said on social media that were “conflicting reports” about their conditions.

The shooting occurred in downtown Washington, DC, on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the early reports and a law enforcement official.

The two National Guardsmen engaged in gunfire with the suspected shooter prior to being shot, according to two law enforcement sources. The sources said the suspect was detained and transported away from the scene on a stretcher.

Law enforcement officials are not tracking any other victims of Wednesday’s shooting beyond the two National Guard officers and the suspect, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

DC Metropolitan Police said on X that the scene is secure and one suspect is in custody. They advised people to avoid the area.

A woman who was near the scene of the shooting told CNN she heard gunshots and then saw a “bunch of people” administering CPR to people who were on the ground.

The circumstances of the shooting are not immediately clear.

Joint Task Force — DC, the National Guard office responsible for organizing the Guard mission to Washington, DC, confirmed in a statement that “several” of its members “were involved in a shooting near the Farragut West Metro Station,” adding that it is working with DC police and other “law enforcement agencies.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and weighed in on the incident on Truth Social.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen … is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” the president said in the post.

Vice President JD Vance, during remarks at an event in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, called for prayers for the national guardsmen, who he said were in critical condition at the time.

The shooting is “a somber reminder that soldiers whether they’re active duty, reserve or National Guard are soldiers are the sword and the shield of the United States of America,” Vance added.

National Guard troops from multiple states have been in Washington, DC, for months as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-crime crackdown in the nation’s capital, which has since expanded to other cities across the country.

Trump mobilized the National Guard in August and the troops were authorized to conduct law enforcement activities.

CNN exclusively reported last month that National Guard troops will remain mobilized in the city at least through February.

However, last week a federal judge halted the mobilization of the National Guard in Washington, DC, ruling that Trump and the Defense Department illegally deployed the troops.

In her ruling, the judge said there were “more than 2,000 National Guard troops” every day in the city.

The judge did not immediately order the National Guard to leave the city, allowing the Trump administration some time to file an appeal.

This story is breaking and will be updated with additional details.

