What happened at the Maduro and Flores arraignment and what’s next in the case

(CNN) — During the first hearing in New York in the case against ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, the defendants professed their innocence and accused the US government of abducting the two from their home.

Both Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty to the drug and weapons charges against them and chose, for the time being, not to fight their detention.

The historic court appearance for Maduro and Flores marks the start of what could be a lengthy litigation process as they will likely fight the legitimacy of their military capture.

In the meantime, Trump has said, “We’re in charge” in Maduro’s absence.

The Trump administration has indicated it will be closely watching Venezuela’s interim leader – Maduro’s longtime vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in as the country’s president Monday.

Here’s what to know about the hearing and case:

Maduro: I am still president

When asked if he was Nicholas Maduro, the ousted president stood up and began speaking in Spanish, which a translator slowly relayed in English.

Maduro stated he “was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela,” and, as Judge Alvin Hellerstein tried to cut him off, added: “I am still president of my country.”

“I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here,” Maduro said when asked for the second time how he would plea. “I am a decent man.”

It’s unclear how much of Maduro’s comments were translated in open court, but Hellerstein said he would have an opportunity at some later point to speak about his arrest and the charges against him.

Maduro’s attorney confirmed he was entering a not guilty plea to all four charges.

Maduro’s wife sustained ‘significant injuries,’ lawyer says

Flores also pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, telling Hellerstein in Spanish, “Not guilty, completely innocent.”

“I am first lady of the Republic of Venezuela,” Flores said through a Spanish translator when the judge asked her to confirm her identity.

Maduro’s wife had bandages on her forehead and right temple when she entered the courtroom flanked by US Marshals. She required help to get into her seat at the defense table before the hearing began.

Her defense attorney said Flores would need a physical evaluation and potential treatment for “significant injuries” she sustained during the “abduction.”

She may have a fracture or at least severe bruising on her ribs, attorney Mark Donnelly said.

Maduro’s attorney Barry Pollack also said the ousted president has “some health and medical issues that will require attention” but did not elaborate.

Motions to come challenging ‘abduction’

Pollack, who helped broker a plea deal and release for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange last summer, said he plans to file several motions challenging the indictment and Maduro’s controversial arrest by US operatives in the early morning hours Saturday, calling it a “military abduction.”

Pollack also said Maduro has privileges and immunity tied to his office as the head of a sovereign state.

Maduro and Flores also asked for a “visit” with the Venezuelan consulate. Under US law, foreign nationals detained in the US are entitled to consular notification and access to consular resources. It’s unclear what exactly that would look like.

Attorneys for Maduro and his wife did not make a pitch for their release in court Monday but said they will make a formal bail application down the line.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 17.

