House Oversight moves forward on contempt against both Clintons after Hillary Clinton is a no-show in Epstein probe

By Veronica Stracqualursi, Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Contempt proceedings will officially move forward against both Clintons on Capitol Hill after Hillary Clinton failed to appear for a deposition in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Republican Chairman James Comer said Wednesday that the panel will meet in a week to consider contempt of Congress charges against the former secretary of state and former President Bill Clinton. If passed by committee, Comer said it will head to a full vote on the House floor.

“We’re going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress,” Comer told reporters.

The panel issued subpoenas to the Clintons in August for depositions and had been privately negotiating with their legal counsel to try to set a date for them to appear for closed-door interviews. The former president first refused to appear for his deposition Tuesday, and Hillary Clinton was also not expected to appear as the pair released a detailed legal argument and personal defense in a series of letters to the committee.

“I think what’s most disappointing to the Oversight Committee is the fact that we have, in good faith, negotiated with the Clintons’ attorneys for five months. Throughout the past five months, they’ve implied to us that they were trying to make a date work,” Comer said.

The Clintons have asserted in letters that they’re being unfairly singled out and that the panel’s subpoenas are “invalid and legally unenforceable.” The Clintons wrote to Comer that they’d be willing to testify in a public hearing before the committee.

Asked if he’d be willing to hold an open hearing, the Kentucky Republican said “that’s something we can talk about,” adding: “But you remember Hunter Biden said that and he never did show.”

“The Democrats are trying to stall, hoping that something else will happen. They’re wanting to turn the attention off of the Clintons,” he argued.

A successful contempt vote by the GOP-controlled House would be both symbolic — as a rebuke to the Clintons — but could also be used as a tool to compel them to testify. It could have legal consequences if they continue to resist cooperation and the courts decide to take it up.

A vote by the full House to hold the Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress would set up a referral to the Department of Justice, which would then have to decide whether to prosecute.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.