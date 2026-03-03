Pentagon identifies four US soldiers killed in war with Iran

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — The Pentagon has identified four of the six US service members who were killed in an Iranian drone strike on Sunday.

The soldiers are Capt. Cody Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20. All four were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve sustainment unit out of Iowa.

The two other soldiers who were killed in the strike on Sunday have not yet been identified.

CNN first reported that the suspected drone strike hit a temporary tactical operations center at the port of Shuaiba in Kuwait on Sunday. At the time of their deaths the soldiers were serving with 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

A source familiar with the situation described the operation center as a triple wide trailer with office space inside; the building was surrounded by concrete barriers that are typically used to protect military structures overseas from things like car bombs and improvised explosive devices. There was nothing overhead that could shield the building from drones or missiles, however.

There was no siren or warning ahead of the strike to give the troops time to take cover in a bunker, the source familiar said.

1st Theater Sustainment Command is a standalone group based out of Fort Knox, Kentucky, comprised of troops from units from around the country who are assigned to support roles overseas in nine-month rotations.

The command oversees the resupply and support of US forces around the Middle East, bringing in ammunition, water, fuel, food, repair parts, and more. It also manages ports and flights, according to the command’s website, in order to “keep people and equipment moving 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

18 service members have been seriously wounded as a result of the conflict with Iran, according to US Central Command.

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have indicated that more casualties are likely expected.

“They’re great people,” Trump said about the six troops who were killed in a phone interview with the Daily Mail. “And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous — it could happen again.”

